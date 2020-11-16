Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Virtusa by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtusa by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtusa by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

