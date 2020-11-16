Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $137.98 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

