W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

W. R. Grace & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 111.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. W. R. Grace & Co. has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

NYSE GRA opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.95 and a beta of 1.35. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $73.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.