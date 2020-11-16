Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 11th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $62.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

