Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €50.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) stock opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.93 and its 200 day moving average is €41.89.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

