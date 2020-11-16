Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €115.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.67 ($98.43).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €87.20 ($102.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65).

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.