Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €67.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.65 ($87.83).

SAX opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.19. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1 year high of €79.20 ($93.18). The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

