Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $40,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,567.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,133 shares of company stock valued at $140,002,453. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Shares of W stock opened at $235.84 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

