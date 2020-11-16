Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $65.57 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

