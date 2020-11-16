WeShow Token (WET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One WeShow Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and Cashierest. During the last week, WeShow Token has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. WeShow Token has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $1.72 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,952.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,851,903 tokens. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show.

Buying and Selling WeShow Token

WeShow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeShow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

