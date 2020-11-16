West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $290.97 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

