William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

