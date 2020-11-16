William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Energy Recovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ERII opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

