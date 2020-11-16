Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

