Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.41.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.97. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Wix.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wix.com by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after buying an additional 107,040 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 62,917 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after buying an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

