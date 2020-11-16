Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.2% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,573.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,495.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

