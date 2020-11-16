Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 19,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 727,929 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 596,250 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,266,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after buying an additional 354,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,796 shares of company stock worth $4,398,786. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

