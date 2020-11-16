Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.70.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,761 shares of company stock worth $27,210,008 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average is $157.34. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $242.15.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

