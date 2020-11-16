Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.16.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.75.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

