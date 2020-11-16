Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKBA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

AKBA stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $16,695,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $16,296,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

