Zacks Investment Research Lowers AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

ALVR stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Equities analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,876,000.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

