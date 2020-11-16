Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.68.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $10.43 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.