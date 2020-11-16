Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $28,050,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 35.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after buying an additional 1,282,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,621,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

