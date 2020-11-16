Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $174.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.68. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $121,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

