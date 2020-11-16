Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

