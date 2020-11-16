Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $155.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 651.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.