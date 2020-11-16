Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale’s third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both improved year over year aided by higher iron ore prices and sales volumes. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. The company expects iron ore fines production in 2020 to come in at the lower end of range of 310 Mt to 330 Mt. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. Vale is poised well to gain from high iron ore prices this year. Also, continued investment in growth projects, lower debt levels, efforts to ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will aid growth. However, the expected decline in global steel demand, as growth in China will be offset by weak demand elsewhere due the impact of the pandemic, remains a major concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Vale from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,734,000 after buying an additional 14,201,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after buying an additional 985,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after buying an additional 2,079,637 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,963,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,104,000 after purchasing an additional 500,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,370,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

