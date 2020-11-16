Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) to “Hold”

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PLRX stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,539,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $173,100,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,853,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,233,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,812,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.