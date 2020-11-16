ZrCoin Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $125,821.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

