Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,060 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $389.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $334,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,110 shares of company stock worth $3,407,417. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

