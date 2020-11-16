Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 120.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,892 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after buying an additional 4,494,348 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,320,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,148,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 2,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $26.63 on Monday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.