Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 45,620 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PPL by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after acquiring an additional 990,355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 12,869.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 903,827 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in PPL by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

