Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. AJO LP increased its stake in The Kroger by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after buying an additional 3,242,226 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 140.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 90.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,344 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $69,281,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 382.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

