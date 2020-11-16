Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 161.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 990,865 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,792,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,248,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $123.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

