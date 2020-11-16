Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.48 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $67.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

