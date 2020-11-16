Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,251,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,923 shares of company stock worth $50,842,834. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $297.08 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.