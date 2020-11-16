Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $181.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $190.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

