Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,160 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 926,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $122.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

