17,613 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,580 shares of company stock worth $804,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

