185 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $428.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.14. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.