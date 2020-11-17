1,900 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 88,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

