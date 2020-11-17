2,109 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,795.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $5,905,082 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $302.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $316.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

