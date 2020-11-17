23,760 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $773.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

