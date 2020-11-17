3,000 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.318 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

