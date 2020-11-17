3,478,467 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,478,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

BNL opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

In other news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.