3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

