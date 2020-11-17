4,553 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after buying an additional 106,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

