6,059 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHI opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

