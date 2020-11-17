61,147 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

