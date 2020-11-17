716 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Copart’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.